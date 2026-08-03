Massive Attack portas från Singapore efter palestinaflagga
Hiphop-gruppen Massive Attack får inte återvända till Singapore efter att de haft palestinska flaggor på scen under en konsert förra veckan, skriver BBC.
Singapore har hårda regler kring offentliga yttranden. Duon fick därför stränga varningar för flaggorna och för att ha ropat ”fria Palestina” på scenen.
Efteråt var gruppen ”besvikna och överraskade” av beskedet. De menar att publiken spontant skanderade slagord om Palestina i början och slutet av konserten.
”De var sannolikt medvetna om, men lät sig inte avskräckas av, att det spontana uttrycket i sig skulle kunna strida mot landets censurlagar”, skriver de på Instagram.
bakgrund
Massive Attack
Wikipedia (en)
Massive Attack are an English trip hop collective formed in 1988 in Bristol, England, by Robert "3D" Del Naja, Grant "Daddy G" Marshall, Adrian "Tricky" Thaws and Andrew "Mushroom" Vowles. As of 2025, the group consists of Del Naja and Marshall. They released their debut album in 1991, Blue Lines, which has been included on numerous best-of lists and is generally considered the first album of the trip-hop genre. The single "Unfinished Sympathy" was a chart hit in Europe, including number one on the Dutch Top 40, and was later voted the 63rd-greatest song of all time in a poll by NME. In 1994, they released their second album, Protection. Thaws left the band later that year to pursue a solo career. In 1998, they released their third album, Mezzanine, giving them their first number one on the UK Albums Chart. Mezzanine contains the top-10 single "Teardrop". In 1999, Vowles left the band, with Del Naja and Marshall continuing as a duo. They further released the albums 100th Window (2003) and Heligoland (2010). Both Blue Lines and Mezzanine feature in Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The group have collaborated with several recurring guest vocalists, including Horace Andy, Shara Nelson, Tracey Thorn, Elizabeth Fraser, Sinéad O'Connor, Damon Albarn and Hope Sandoval. Massive Attack's awards include a Brit Award for Best British Dance Act, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and two Q Awards. Their five studio albums have sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Massive Attack also support several political, human rights and environmental causes.
Singapore
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