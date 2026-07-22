Sacha Baron Cohen tillbaka som ”Ali G” på filmduken
Den brittiske komikern Sacha Baron Cohen, känd för karaktärerna Borat, Brüno och Admiral General Aladeen, fick sitt genombrott som wannabe-gangstern Ali G. Nu återupplivar han karaktären i en ny film, skriver han på Instagram.
”Ali G: Who iz I?” får premiär den 23 oktober. Liksom hans tidigare filmer har den spelats in under stort hemlighetsmakeri, eftersom han intervjuar och lurar riktiga människor.
Utöver att spela huvudkaraktären gör Cohen också debut som långfilmsregissör. Den första Ali G-filmen, ”Ali G indahouse”, hade premiär 2002.
bakgrund
Ali G
Wikipedia (en)
Alistair Leslie "Ali G" Graham is a satirical fictional character created and performed by English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. A faux-streetwise poseur from Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, England. Ali G speaks in rude boy–style Multicultural London English. He usually conducts interviews with unsuspecting subjects who do not realise they have been set up. Ali G first appeared as the "voice of da yoof" on Channel 4's The 11 O'Clock Show in 1998. Subsequently, he became the title character of Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s; he was also the title character of the 2002 film Ali G Indahouse, as well as the 2026 sequel Ali G: Who Iz I? In a 2001 poll by Channel 4, Ali G was ranked eighth on their list of the 100 Greatest TV Characters. In a 2007 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Baron Cohen announced that Ali G, along with Borat Sagdiyev (another fictional character made by Baron Cohen), had been retired. However, Ali G returned at the 2012 British Comedy Awards to accept Baron Cohen's Outstanding Achievement Award, causing controversy by making jokes about Kate Middleton and Jimmy Savile. Ali G returned to television with Ali G Rezurection in 2014. Rezurection features new footage of Ali G introducing old highlights of Da Ali G Show, while Borat reappeared for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020.
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