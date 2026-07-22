Sacha Baron Cohen tillbaka som ”Ali G” på filmduken

bakgrund Ali G

Wikipedia (en)

Alistair Leslie "Ali G" Graham is a satirical fictional character created and performed by English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. A faux-streetwise poseur from Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, England. Ali G speaks in rude boy–style Multicultural London English. He usually conducts interviews with unsuspecting subjects who do not realise they have been set up. Ali G first appeared as the "voice of da yoof" on Channel 4's The 11 O'Clock Show in 1998. Subsequently, he became the title character of Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s; he was also the title character of the 2002 film Ali G Indahouse, as well as the 2026 sequel Ali G: Who Iz I? In a 2001 poll by Channel 4, Ali G was ranked eighth on their list of the 100 Greatest TV Characters. In a 2007 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Baron Cohen announced that Ali G, along with Borat Sagdiyev (another fictional character made by Baron Cohen), had been retired. However, Ali G returned at the 2012 British Comedy Awards to accept Baron Cohen's Outstanding Achievement Award, causing controversy by making jokes about Kate Middleton and Jimmy Savile. Ali G returned to television with Ali G Rezurection in 2014. Rezurection features new footage of Ali G introducing old highlights of Da Ali G Show, while Borat reappeared for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020.