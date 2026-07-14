Serkis om kritiken: ”Fylke känns väldigt, väldigt vitt”

bakgrund The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Wikipedia (en)

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is an upcoming fantasy film directed by Andy Serkis, written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou, and based on characters created by J. R. R. Tolkien. Expanding on producer Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003) and The Hobbit (2012–2014) film trilogies, it follows Strider's hunt for Gollum during the events of the film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001). Serkis stars as Gollum alongside Ian McKellen, Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan (Strider), Leo Woodall, Lee Pace, Elijah Wood, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Development of new films based on the appendices of Tolkien's novel The Lord of the Rings (1954–1955) was announced in February 2023, with Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens returning from the previous films as producers. They approached Serkis—who portrayed Gollum in the trilogies—about directing and starring in a new film around October 2023, and his involvement was announced alongside the title in May 2024. Writing had begun by then, and pre-production started in September 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand, where the previous films were made. Additional casting took place through early 2026, with filming beginning by early July and set to continue until October. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to be released theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on 17 December 2027.