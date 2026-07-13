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Sam Neill är död – känd från Ivanhoe och Jurassic Park
Den nyzeeländske skådespelaren Sam Neill är död, uppger hans familj på Instagram. Neill är bland annat känd för sina roller i ”Jurassic Park”, ”Pianot” och ”Jakten på Röd Oktober”. Han spelade också i tv-serien ”Peaky blinders”.
I Sverige är han kanske mäst känd för rollen som skurken Brian de Bois-Guilbert i ”Ivanoe”. På senare år gjorde han sig känd för att årligen skriva skämtsamma inlägg på sociala medier i samband med filmens traditionsenliga visning i svensk tv på nyårsdagen.
Sam Neill dog på ett sjukhus i Sydney i Australien. Han blev 78 år gammal. Enligt familjens uttalande kom dödsfallet oväntat efter att han tidigare i år blivit fri från blodcancer.
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Sam Neill
Wikipedia (en)
Sir Nigel John Dermot "Sam" Neill (14 September 1947 – 13 July 2026) was a New Zealand actor. His career has included leading roles in both independent films and blockbusters. Considered an "international leading man," he is regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Born in Northern Ireland to an English mother and a New Zealand father, Neill moved to Christchurch with his family in 1954. He first achieved recognition with his appearance in the film Sleeping Dogs (1977), which he followed with leading roles in My Brilliant Career (1979), Omen III: The Final Conflict, Possession (both 1981), Attack Force Z (1982), Evil Angels (also known as A Cry in the Dark) (1988), Dead Calm (1989), Death in Brunswick (1990), The Hunt For Red October (1990), The Piano (1993), In the Mouth of Madness (1994), and Event Horizon (1997). He came to international prominence as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), a role he reprised in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Outside of film, Neill has appeared in numerous television series in guest and recurring roles, including Reilly, Ace of Spies (1983), The Simpsons (1994), The Tudors (2007), Crusoe (2008–2010), Happy Town (2010), Alcatraz (2012), and Rick and Morty (2019). He also starred as the eponymous character Merlin in Merlin (1998) and Merlin's Apprentice (2006), and as Major Chester Campbell in the first two series of Peaky Blinders (2013–2014). He has presented and narrated several documentaries. Neill was the recipient of the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the Longford Lyell Award, the New Zealand Film Award, and the Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actor. He also has three Golden Globe and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor at the 2023 Logies.
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