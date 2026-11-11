bakgrund Stacy Keach

Wikipedia (en)

Walter Stacy Keach Jr. (June 2, 1941 – November 10, 2026) was an American actor. Known for his roles on stage and screen, his accolades include four Drama Desk Awards and a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Tony Award. He is an inductee of the Theatre Hall of Fame and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Keach was born into an acting family and was the son of theatre director Stacy Keach Sr., and the older brother of actor James Keach. his film debut in the film The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), before taking roles in films such as Fat City (1972), Brewster McCloud (1970), Doc (1971), The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972), The New Centurions (1972), Luther (1974), The Ninth Configuration (1980), The Long Riders (1980), Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Escape from L.A. (1996), American History X (1998), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Nebraska (2013). He also played Sergeant Stedenko in Cheech & Chong's films Up in Smoke (1978) and Nice Dreams (1981). Keach portrayed Ernest Hemmingway in the miniseries Hemingway (1988), which earned him a Golden Globe Award as well as a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. He was further Globe-nominated for playing Mike Hammer the series Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer (1984–1987). He also starred in sitcoms Titus (2000–2002) and Man with a Plan (2017–2020), was the narrator for the docu-series American Greed (2007–2023), and took recurring roles in Prison Break (2005–2007), Two and a Half Men (2010), Blue Bloods (2016–2024) and The Blacklist (2019–2023). On stage, he made his Broadway debut in 1965 in the Georg Büchner play Danton's Death and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role as Buffalo Bill in the Arthur Kopit play Indians (1970). He earned four Drama Desk Awards for his performances in productions of the plays MacBird! (1967), Indians (1970), Long Day's Journey into Night (1971), and Hamlet (1973).