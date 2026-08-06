Asap Rocky: Rihanna spelar in musik till nytt album

bakgrund Rihanna

Wikipedia (en)

Robyn Rihanna Fenty ( ree-AN-ə; born February 20, 1988) is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and actress. An influential figure in popular culture, she is known for her multifaceted career, artistic reinventions, and eclectic fashion style. With estimated sales exceeding 250 million records, Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. After signing with Def Jam Recordings, Rihanna debuted with the Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006), both of which reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200. Their respective lead singles, "Pon de Replay" and "SOS", peaked at numbers two and one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Adopting a more mature image, Rihanna rose to stardom and transitioned to dance-pop and R&B with her best-selling album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded (2008). The project yielded a string of successful songs, including the US number-one singles "Umbrella", "Take a Bow", and "Disturbia". Her guest appearances on "Live Your Life", "Love the Way You Lie", and "The Monster" also topped the Billboard Hot 100. After exploring more personal themes on the rock-influenced record Rated R (2009), Rihanna returned to her more upbeat sound with the dance-pop albums Loud (2010) and Talk That Talk (2011), and topped the Billboard 200 with her synth-pop set Unapologetic (2012). Departing from Def Jam in favour of Roc Nation, she released the eclectic Anti (2016)—her second number-one album. These albums contained the US number-one singles "Rude Boy", "Only Girl (In the World)", "What's My Name?", "S&M", "We Found Love", "Diamonds", and "Work". Since 2016, Rihanna has been releasing singles and performing sporadically. She has also ventured into acting, and her film roles include Battleship (2012), Home (2015), Ocean's 8 (2018), and Smurfs (2025). Rihanna is the recipient of numerous accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards. She is the highest-certified female digital single artist by the Recording Industry Association of America, and has eight diamond-certified singles and fourteen number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The first female musician to achieve billionaire status, Rihanna founded the nonprofit Clara Lionel Foundation, the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, and the fashion brand Fenty under LVMH. She was named an ambassador by the Government of Barbados in 2018 and declared a National Hero of Barbados in 2021.