bakgrund The Beach Boys

Wikipedia (en)

The Beach Boys were an American rock band formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's founding members were brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine. One of the most popular and influential acts of the rock era, they are known for their musical ingenuity, vocal harmonies, and lyrics initially reflecting southern California's youth culture of surfing, cars, and romance dubbed the "California sound". The group drew on the music of 1950s rock and roll, R&B, and pre-rock and roll pop vocal groups to create their sound. Under Brian's leadership, they often incorporated classical or jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways. Initially part of the early 1960s surf music craze, the band was originally managed by the Wilsons' father, Murry, and centered on Brian's songwriting, arranging, and producing. The Wilsons' neighbor David Marks replaced Jardine during 1962–1963. Signing with Capitol Records, their early hits included "Surfin' U.S.A." (1963), "Fun Fun Fun", "Don't Worry Baby", "I Get Around" (all 1964), "Help Me Rhonda", and "California Girls" (both 1965). One of the few pre-Beatles American rock bands to sustain their commercial standing during the British Invasion, by 1965 they had transitioned to an increasingly orchestral, album-oriented, and studio-focused direction distanced from surf music. That year, Bruce Johnston joined the group when Brian ceased touring to devote more time to his songwriting and production. Released in 1966, the Pet Sounds album and "Good Vibrations" single are widely regarded as among the greatest and most influential works in popular music history. After shelving the Smile album and launching their Brother Records imprint in 1967, the band's commercial and critical momentum in the U.S. faltered. Their late 1960s albums Wild Honey (1967), Friends (1968), and 20/20 (1969) saw Brian gradually cede control of the group to his bandmates. Moving to Reprise Records in 1970, Carl took over as de facto leader and produced the bulk of their early 1970s records, including Sunflower (1970), Surf's Up (1971), and Holland (1973), with Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar of the Flames briefly joining the group during this period. Amid the continued success of their live shows and Capitol hits compilations, the members splintered into separate factions and pursued solo careers. Dennis drowned in 1983, and Brian was largely estranged from the band by the late 1980s. Following Carl's death from lung cancer in 1998, Jardine quit the band, and Love was granted exclusive legal rights to tour under the Beach Boys name; he retained Johnston in his touring configuration. Brian, Love, Jardine, Marks, and Johnston temporarily reunited for the album That's Why God Made the Radio (2012) and accompanying world tour. Brian died in 2025 of respiratory arrest, and Love died in 2026, leaving Jardine as the only surviving original member of the group. The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They helped legitimize popular music as a recognized art form and influenced the development of music genres and movements such as psychedelia, power pop, progressive rock, punk, alternative, and lo-fi music. As of 2026, they have had 37 songs reach the top 40 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the most by an American band, with four topping the chart. In 2004, the group was ranked number 12 on Rolling Stone's list of the greatest artists of all time, the highest ranking of any American band. The founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.