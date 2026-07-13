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Leonard Glenn Francis/Donald Trump (TT/AP)
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Bedragaren ”Fat Leonard” vill bli benådad av Trump

Av Ebba Örn
Publicerad:

Leonard Glenn Francis, även känd som ”Fat Leonard”, låg bakom en av de värsta mutskandalerna inom den amerikanska flottan någonsin och lyckades sedan fly till Venezuela. I en intervju med Washington Post berättar han nu för första gången om hur han för fyra år sedan lyckades bryta sig loss från husarresten – och att han hoppas bli benådad av president Donald Trump.

2022 stod den malaysiske redaren under dygnetrunt-bevakning i väntan på sin dom för mutbrott, bedrägeri och konspiration. Trots det lyckades han en tidig morgon klippa sin elektroniska fotboja och hoppa in i en Uber. 30 minuter senare hade han tagit sig över gränsen till Mexiko. Först 15 månader senare greps han i Venezuela och fördes tillbaka till USA i ett fångutbyte.

Till följd av sin njurcancer förbereder ”Fat Leonard” nu en begäran till president Donald Trump om benådning, säger han till Post.

– Jag vet inte hur mycket tid jag har kvar, säger han.

”Fat Leonard” säger att det ”inte direkt var hjärnforskning” att rymma från övervakningen och USA
Washington Post  · Ofta betalvägg
Mutade högt uppsatta inom flottan med miljonbelopp, prostituerade, lyxresor, sprit och cigarrer (2024)
BBC
bakgrund
 
Fat Leonard-skandalen
Wikipedia (en)
The Fat Leonard scandal is an ongoing investigation and prosecution of corruption within the United States Navy during the 2000s and 2010s. It is focused on the activities of ship support contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), a Thai subsidiary of the Glenn Marine Group. The Washington Post called the scandal "perhaps the worst national-security breach of its kind to hit the Navy since the end of the Cold War." The company's chief executive, president, and chairman, Malaysian national Leonard Glenn Francis ("Fat Leonard"), bribed a large number of uniformed officers of the United States Seventh Fleet with at least a half million dollars in cash, plus travel expenses, luxury items, parties and prostitutes, in return for classified material. The classified information included the movements of U.S. ships and submarines, confidential contracting information, and details about active law enforcement investigations into Glenn Defense Marine Asia. Francis, who is of mixed European and South Asian descent, then "exploited the intelligence for illicit profit, brazenly ordering his moles to redirect aircraft carriers, ships and subs to ports he controlled in Southeast Asia so he could more easily bilk the Navy for fuel, tugboats, barges, food, water and sewage removal." The Navy, through GDMA, even employed divers to search harbors for explosives. He also directed them to author "Bravo Zulu" memos, which is an informal term for a letter of commendation from the Navy given to civilians who have performed outstanding services for the Navy, in order to bolster GDMA's credibility for jobs "well done". The first activities of the conspiracy were confirmed to have occurred in 2006 when Francis recruited numerous Navy personnel to engage in corruption, including directing contracts toward his firm, disfavoring competitors, and inhibiting legitimate fiscal and operational oversight. The initial co-conspirators labeled themselves "the cool kids" and "the wolf pack." U.S. federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against 33 individuals in connection with the Fat Leonard scandal. Of those, 22 pleaded guilty: Francis himself, four of his top aides, and 17 Navy officials, specifically, at least ten commissioned officers, two petty officers, one former NCIS special agent, and two civilian Navy contracting officials. In 2022, nine others were awaiting trial in U.S. district court in San Diego but all of these cases have since been resolved through plea deals, some due to prosecutorial misconduct. Separately, five Navy officers were charged with crimes under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and were subject to court-martial proceedings. An additional civilian pleaded guilty to a scandal-related crime in a Singapore court. Suffering health problems, Francis was hospitalized and released in March 2018. Rather than returning to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, he was granted a medical furlough and at first allowed to stay in San Diego at a private residence owned by one of his physicians, under 24-hour surveillance for which his family paid. At a deposition taken in 2018 in the David A. Morales case, Francis said he was being treated for kidney cancer. On September 4, 2022, Francis escaped home confinement by cutting off his ankle monitor and disappeared. He fled to Mexico, chartered a flight to Cuba, then flew on to Caracas, Venezuela, where he was apprehended, 17 days after beginning his escape, preparing to board a flight to Russia. In November 2024, Francis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for bribery, fraud, and failure to appear in court. He was also ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in restitution to the US Navy. He appealed the 15-year sentencing to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The Ninth Circuit rejected his appeal on December 18, 2025.
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