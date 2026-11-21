”Kapten ynkrygg” släppt ur fängelse efter nio år
Francesco Schettino, tidigare kapten på det förlista fartyget Costa Concordia, har släppts ur fängelse, skriver TT.
Han dömdes ursprungligen till 16 års fängelse men har frigivts efter nio.
32 personer dog i olyckan, som inträffade 2012. Schettino blev internationellt känd som ”kapten ynkrygg” eftersom han övergav det sjunkande skeppet trots att passagerare och besättningsmän fortfarande befann sig ombord. Han dömdes senare till 16 års fängelse bland annat för vållande till annans död.
Att kaptenen inte ska överge sitt fartyg är en gammal sjöfartsedvänja, men kan i vissa fall också vara juridiskt bindande.
bakgrund
Costa Concordia
Wikipedia (en)
Costa Concordia (Italian pronunciation: [ˈkɔsta koŋˈkɔrdja]) was a cruise ship operated by the Italian cruise line Costa Crociere. She was the first of her class, followed by her sister ships Costa Serena, Costa Pacifica, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa, and Carnival Splendor built for Carnival Cruise Line. When the 114,137-ton Costa Concordia and her sister ships entered service, they were among the largest ships built in Italy until the construction of the 130,000 GT Dream-class cruise ships. On 13 January 2012 at 21:45, Costa Concordia struck a rock in the Tyrrhenian Sea just off the eastern shore of Isola del Giglio. This tore open a 53-metre (174-foot) gash on the port side of her hull, which soon flooded parts of the engine room, cutting off power from the engines and ship services. As water flooded in, the ship listed as she drifted back towards the island and grounded near shore, then rolled onto her starboard side, lying in an unsteady position on a rocky underwater ledge. The evacuation of Costa Concordia took over six hours, and of the 3,229 passengers and 1,023 crew known to have been aboard, 32 died. Francesco Schettino, the ship's captain at that time, was tried and found guilty of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning his ship. He was sentenced to sixteen years in prison in 2015. The wreck was salvaged three years after the incident and then towed to the port of Genoa, where she was scrapped.
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