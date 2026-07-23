Destiny’s Child släpper ny musik efter 20 år

bakgrund Destiny's Child

Wikipedia (en)

Destiny's Child was an American girl group formed in Houston, Texas, in 1990. Its final lineup comprised Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Known for their vocal harmonies, stage performances, and themes of female empowerment, Destiny's Child is regarded as one of the most influential girl groups in popular music. Integral to the girl group resurgence of the 1990s, they are credited with helping shape the sound of contemporary R&B and contributing to the emergence of rap-singing. The group began their musical career as Girl's Tyme. After years of limited success, the original quartet—Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett—were signed to Columbia Records in 1996 as Destiny's Child, gaining recognition with the single "No, No, No". They then released their best-selling second album, The Writing's on the Wall (1999), which spawned the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Say My Name". Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and legal turmoil, as Roberson and Luckett attempted to split from the group's manager, Mathew Knowles, due to his favoritism of his daughter Beyoncé and Rowland, who had lived with the family in her youth. In early 2000, both Roberson and Luckett were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin; Franklin quit after a few months, leaving the group as a trio. The group's third album, Survivor (2001), drew on the internal conflicts and lineup changes, yielding the US number-one singles "Independent Women" and "Bootylicious". After releasing the Christmas album 8 Days of Christmas (2001), Destiny's Child announced a hiatus so that each member could pursue a solo career. They reunited to release their fifth and final album, Destiny Fulfilled (2004), which produced the US top-three singles "Lose My Breath" and "Soldier". Since the group officially disbanded in 2006, Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams have reunited several times, including at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, the 2018 Coachella festival, and the final show of the Cowboy Carter Tour (2025). Destiny's Child is one of the best-selling girl groups in history, with estimated sales of over 60 million records. The group received many accolades, including three Grammy Awards, eleven Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Billboard named the final lineup of Destiny's Child one of the greatest musical trios of all time.