”GTA VI”-priset avslöjat – förbeställningar i morgon

bakgrund Grand Theft Auto VI

Wikipedia (en)

Grand Theft Auto VI is an upcoming action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is due to be the eighth main Grand Theft Auto game, following Grand Theft Auto V (2013), and the sixteenth entry overall. Set within the fictional US state of Leonida, based on Florida, the story follows the romantic criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Players will be able to freely roam Leonida's open world, which features the Miami-inspired Vice City. Following years of speculation and anticipation, Rockstar confirmed in February 2022 that the game was in development. That September, footage from unfinished versions was leaked in what journalists described as one of the biggest leaks in the history of the video game industry. Grand Theft Auto VI was formally revealed in December 2023. Following multiple delays, it is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.