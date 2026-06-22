Musikmogulen Clive Davis är död – blev 94 år

bakgrund Clive Davis

Wikipedia (en)

Clive Jay Davis (April 4, 1932 – June 22, 2026) was an American record producer, A&R executive, record executive, and lawyer. He won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a non-performer, in 2000. From 1967 to 1973, Davis was the president of Columbia Records. He was founder and president of Arista Records from 1974 through 2000 until founding J Records. From 2002 until April 2008, he was chair and CEO of the RCA Music Group (which included RCA Records, J Records, and Arista Records), chair and CEO of J Records, and chair and CEO of BMG North America. Davis is credited with hiring a young recording artist, Tony Orlando, as a music executive for Columbia in 1967 who provided Barry Manilow with his first recording contract a few years later. He has signed many artists who achieved significant success, including Pink Floyd, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Laura Nyro, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Donovan, Bay City Rollers, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Loggins and Messina, Ace of Base, Olivia Longott and Westlife. He is also credited with bringing Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow to prominence. As of 2018, Davis was the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.