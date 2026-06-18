Springsteen och Aguilera inviger Obama-museum

bakgrund Barack Obama Presidential Center

Wikipedia (en)

The Barack Obama Presidential Center is a museum, library, and education project in Chicago to commemorate the presidency of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States. The center also includes community and conference facilities and houses the nonprofit Obama Foundation, serving as the home base for some of the Foundation's programs. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for June 18, 2026, followed by its opening to the public the next day, on Juneteenth. The center's work includes digitizing the Barack Obama Presidential Library with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), to create the first fully digitized presidential library. The Library is administered by NARA, which will preserve hardcopies of documents at a separate NARA facility; however, many will be loaned to the Presidential Center for display. The center is located on a 19.3-acre (7.8 ha) campus in Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, adjacent to the University of Chicago campus. The center's main entry point is located at John Lewis Plaza. The university provides planning, support, engagement and programming. Included within the center is a new branch for the Chicago Public Library. In May 2026, it was projected that the Presidential Center would get over 700,000 visitors each year.