Staffanstorp ska få sitt första gated community
Staffanstorp planerar sitt första gated community – med torg, butiker och cirka 20 till 40 bostäder.
Konceptet är fortfarande ovanligt i Sverige, men desto mer utbrett utomlands. Tanken är att området ska vara en modern hantverksby där invånarna både bor och driver småföretag, rapporterar Sydsvenskan.
Begreppet ”grindsamhälle” kan vara laddat och föra tankarna till stängsel och höga murar, menar exploateringsingenjören Fredrik Granlund på Kilenkrysset AB som äger marken.
– Det är ett lite snällare grindsamhälle, som kanske kan bli något som andra kommuner inspireras av, säger han.
En första detaljplan ska ut på samråd så att allmänheten kan tycka till.
bakgrund
Gated community
Wikipedia (en)
A gated community (or walled community) is a form of residential community or housing estate constituting strictly controlled entrances for pedestrians, bicycles, and automobiles, and often characterized by a closed perimeter of walls and fences. Gated communities usually constitute small residential streets and include various shared amenities. For smaller communities, these amenities may include only a park or other common area. For larger communities, it may be possible for residents to stay within the community for most daily activities. Gated communities are a type of common interest development, but are distinct from intentional communities. For socio-historical reasons, in the developed world they exist primarily in the United States. Given that gated communities are spatially a type of enclave, Setha M. Low, an anthropologist, has argued that they have a negative effect on the net social capital of the broader community outside the gated community. Some gated communities, usually called "guard-gated communities", are staffed by private security guards and are often home to high-value properties, and/or are set up as retirement villages.
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