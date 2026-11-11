Grand Theft Auto VI

Wikipedia (en)

Grand Theft Auto VI is an upcoming action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is due to be the eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2013's Grand Theft Auto V, and the sixteenth entry overall. Set within the fictional US state of Leonida, based on Florida, the story follows the criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Players will be able to freely roam Leonida's open world, which features the Miami-inspired Vice City. Preliminary work on the title began in 2014 following its predecessor's release, with principal production starting in earnest after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. Rockstar's global development teams more than doubled since Red Dead Redemption 2. Miami and its surrounding areas were extensively researched for the game's world, which parodies 2020s American culture. The protagonists' dynamic is inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, and the non-player characters (NPCs) were written to ensure players experience different areas of Vice City. Following years of speculation and anticipation, Rockstar confirmed in February 2022 that the game was in development. That September, footage from unfinished versions was leaked in what journalists described as one of the most prominent leaks in the history of the video game industry. Grand Theft Auto VI was formally revealed in December 2023. Following two delays, further leaks, and an extensive marketing campaign, it is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be playable on the Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming.