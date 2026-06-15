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President Donald Trump. (Ross D. Franklin /AP/TT / AP)
Firandet av USA:s 250-årsdag

Hur gammal blir Trump? Forskare ger sin prognos

Av Olivia W Demred
Publicerad:

Hur länge kommer Donald Trump att leva? Den frågan ställer sig magasinet Slate i samband med presidentens 80-årsfirande.

Han har redan överträffat den genomsnittliga livslängden för amerikanska män med drygt tre år. Och de amerikanska män som är 80 år i dag kommer i snitt att leva tills de blir nästan 89 år, skriver tidningen.

Demografen Magali Barbieri vid Human Mortality Database ger dock Trump ytterligare några år och hänvisar till hans ekonomiska och medicinska profil. Hon framhåller att rikedom och livslängd hänger samman, och att Trumps livsstil utan alkohol och tobak talar för en längre livstid.

Samtidigt påpekar forskaren Jennifer Dowd vid Oxfords universitet att biologiska faktorer gör livslängden oförutsägbar även för välbärgade personer.

Omni förklararTrumps 80-firande: ”Den trumpigaste Trump så trumpigt som möjligt”

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Mindre än en femtedel av amerikanska män som fyllt 80 dör före 83 års ålder
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Trump pikade ofta företrädaren Joe Biden för hans ålder
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Wikipedia (en)
At 80 years old, Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th president of the United States, became the oldest person in American history to become president upon his second inauguration in 2025. In July 2024, five weeks after his 78th birthday, he became the oldest presidential nominee of a major party. Should he serve as president until at least August 15, 2028, he would be the oldest sitting president in American history. On January 20, 2029, the end of his second term, he would be 82 years, seven months, and six days old. Since the early days of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, his physical and mental health have been debated. Trump was 70 years old when he first took office, surpassing Ronald Reagan as the oldest person to assume the presidency. Trump's age, weight, lifestyle, and history of heart disease raised questions about his physical health. Some psychiatrists and reporters have speculated that Trump may have mental health impairments, such as dementia (which his father had), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or narcissistic personality disorder. Such claims have prompted discussion about the ethics and applicability of the Goldwater rule, which prohibits mental health professionals from publicly diagnosing or discussing the diagnosis of public figures without their consent and direct examination. Public opinion polling from July 2024 indicated an increase in the percentage of Americans concerned about his fitness for a second term. Trump's 2024 presidential campaign refused to release basic medical records on Trump's health for a significant period, with the most recent release being in 2015. A number of official reports have since been made, concluding that Trump was in "excellent health" and "fully fit" to serve as president. Beginning in 2025, concerns grew over Trump's stamina after he appeared to fall asleep during multiple meetings. By May 2026, multiple polls showed a majority of Americans did not believe Trump was mentally fit to be president. Overall concerns have continued to abound throughout his second presidency, with both Trump insiders and outside critics directly discussing supposed health risks and their future impacts, up to and including a presidential succession by Vice President JD Vance.
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Firandet av USA:s 250-årsdagUSANordamerika Donald Trump