Jordens förnybara resurser beräknas vara slut för i år
Mänskligheten har förbrukat årets förnybara naturresurser, enligt Global Footprint Networks beräkningar.
Årets Earth Overshoot Day – den dagen då mänskligheten gjort slut på den mängd resurser som hade varit hållbart – infaller den 30 juli. Resursuttaget är därmed 73 procent snabbare än ekosystemens återhämtning.
– Vi förbrukar som om vi hade nästan två jordklot, säger Karoline Andaur på WWF till Nettavisen.
Sverige hade gjort slut på sin beräknade kvot redan den 4 april. Värst är Qatar, som förbrukat sin ranson redan den 4 februari.
Earth Overshoot Day har de senaste årtiondena kommit allt tidigare på året. I början av 1970-talet inföll den globala dagen först i slutet av december.
bakgrund
Earth Overshoot Day
Wikipedia (en)
Earth Overshoot Day (EOD) is the calculated calendar date on which humanity's resource consumption for the year exceeds Earth's capacity to regenerate those resources that year. In 2026, it falls on July 30. The term "overshoot" represents the level by which human population's demand overshoots the sustainable amount of biological resources regenerated on Earth. When viewed through an economic perspective, the annual Earth Overshoot Day represents the day by which the planet's annual regenerative budget is spent, and humanity enters environmental deficit spending. Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by dividing the world biocapacity (the amount of natural resources regenerated by Earth that year), by the world ecological footprint (humanity's consumption of Earth's natural resources for that year), and multiplying by 365 (366 in leap years), the number of days in a year: world biocapacity world ecological footprint × 365 = EOD {\displaystyle {\frac {\text{world biocapacity}}{\text{world ecological footprint}}}\times 365={\text{EOD}}} Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by Global Footprint Network and is a campaign supported by dozens of other nonprofit organizations. Information about Global Footprint Network's calculations and national Ecological Footprints are available online.
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