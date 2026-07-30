Jordens förnybara resurser beräknas vara slut för i år

bakgrund Earth Overshoot Day

Wikipedia (en)

Earth Overshoot Day (EOD) is the calculated calendar date on which humanity's resource consumption for the year exceeds Earth's capacity to regenerate those resources that year. In 2026, it falls on July 30. The term "overshoot" represents the level by which human population's demand overshoots the sustainable amount of biological resources regenerated on Earth. When viewed through an economic perspective, the annual Earth Overshoot Day represents the day by which the planet's annual regenerative budget is spent, and humanity enters environmental deficit spending. Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by dividing the world biocapacity (the amount of natural resources regenerated by Earth that year), by the world ecological footprint (humanity's consumption of Earth's natural resources for that year), and multiplying by 365 (366 in leap years), the number of days in a year: world biocapacity world ecological footprint × 365 = EOD {\displaystyle {\frac {\text{world biocapacity}}{\text{world ecological footprint}}}\times 365={\text{EOD}}} Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by Global Footprint Network and is a campaign supported by dozens of other nonprofit organizations. Information about Global Footprint Network's calculations and national Ecological Footprints are available online.