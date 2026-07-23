Laura Loomer träffar Zelenskyj i Ukraina: ”Känner mig som ett rövhål”

bakgrund Laura Loomer

Wikipedia (en)

Laura Elizabeth Loomer (born May 21, 1993) is an American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality. Born in Tucson, Arizona, Loomer has worked as an activist for several organizations, including Project Veritas, the Geller Report, Rebel News, and InfoWars. She has described herself as being "pro-white nationalist" and a "proud Islamophobe", repeatedly making racist and anti-Muslim statements in public settings. She currently hosts a show, Loomer Unleashed, streaming weekly on Rumble. Loomer has gained notoriety for being banned on numerous social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and formerly Twitter (now X, where she has since been reinstated), as well as on payment processors, and vehicle-for-hire and food delivery mobile apps, for violating policies on hate speech and misinformation. Loomer has been banned and removed from a number of events, and has had her press credentials revoked for alleged harassment and causing disturbances. Loomer was the Republican Party nominee to represent Florida's 21st congressional district in the 2020 United States House of Representatives elections, and lost to the Democratic Party candidate Lois Frankel. She ran in the Republican primary for Florida's 11th congressional district in 2022, losing to incumbent Daniel Webster. In April 2023, Donald Trump sought to hire Loomer for his presidential campaign, but his senior campaign advisors successfully discouraged Trump from doing so. By September 2024, some Trump supporters and others had expressed concerns about Loomer's continuing presence around and influence on Trump. During the second presidency of Donald Trump starting in 2025, Loomer emerged as an increasingly influential actor, using her social media platform to call for the firing of officials she deems insufficiently loyal to Trump. In early April 2025, reports emerged that Loomer influenced President Trump to dismiss more than half a dozen national security officials due to her suspicions of their disloyalty to him, and that Loomer had continued to advocate for additional firings.