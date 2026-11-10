David Walliams

Wikipedia (en)

David Edward Williams (born 20 August 1971), known professionally as David Walliams (), is an English actor, comedian, writer and television personality. He rose to prominence for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain (2003–2006) and Come Fly with Me (2010–2011). From 2012 to 2022, Walliams was a judge on the television talent competition Britain's Got Talent. He is also a writer of children's books, having sold more than 50 million copies worldwide. Walliams wrote and starred in the BBC sitcom Big School (2013–2014). In 2015, he starred as Tommy Beresford in the BBC drama series Partners in Crime, and wrote and starred in the BBC sketch comedy series Walliams & Friend. He has received multiple National Television Awards for his work on Britain's Got Talent. Walliams was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to charity and the arts. His charity work includes swimming the English Channel, Strait of Gibraltar and River Thames, raising millions of pounds for the BBC charity event Sport Relief. Walliams began writing children's novels in 2008 after securing a contract with the publisher HarperCollins. His books have been translated into 53 languages, and he has been described as "the fastest-growing children's author in the UK", with a literary style compared to that of Roald Dahl. Several of his books have been adapted for television, in which he has also appeared. In the 2020s Walliams has faced a series of allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment of staff at his then publisher HarperCollins, made sexually explicit remarks about contestants on Britain's Got Talent, and that he had groomed people as young as 15. Subsequently he was removed from his role on Britain's Got Talent and HarperCollins refused to sell or reprint his works. Walliams has strongly denied all allegations against him.