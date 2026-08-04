Nvidia satsar 50 miljarder på AI-startup med ny teknik
Chipjätten Nvidia går in med motsvarande nästan 50 miljarder kronor i nystartade AI-bolaget Safe Superintelligence (SSI). Startup-bolaget grundades av Ilya Sutskever, en av hjärnorna bakom Chat GPT.
Vad det nya bolaget SSI faktiskt kommer att syssla med är ännu okänt. Enligt Ilya Sutskever arbetar hans team med ”ett nytt berg att bestiga inom AI”, bortom språkmodeller som Chat GPT eller Gemini.
bakgrund
Ilya Sutskever
Wikipedia (en)
Ilya Sutskever (Hebrew: איליה סוצקבר; born 1986) is a Soviet-born Israeli-Canadian computer scientist who specializes in machine learning. He has made several major contributions to the field of deep learning, including sequence-to-sequence learning, reasoning models, GPT models, and contributions to CLIP, DALL-E, and AlphaGo. With Alex Krizhevsky and Geoffrey Hinton, he co-created AlexNet, a convolutional neural network. One of the most highly cited computer scientists in history, he has won the NeurIPS Test of Time Award for his lasting impact on AI research three times in a row (2022–2024) and received the National Academy of Sciences Award for the Industrial Application of Science in 2026. Sutskever co-founded OpenAI, where he served as chief scientist, overseeing the research breakthroughs that led to large language models and the launch of ChatGPT. He also led the research that led to reasoning models such as o1. In 2023, he was one of the members of OpenAI's board that ousted Sam Altman as its CEO; Altman was reinstated a week later, and Sutskever stepped down from the board. In June 2024, Sutskever co-founded the company Safe Superintelligence Inc., alongside Daniel Gross and Daniel Levy. Within a year, the company was valued at more than $30 billion.
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