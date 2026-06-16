Chalamet: Hellre Knicks seger än en egen Oscar

bakgrund Timothée Chalamet

Wikipedia (en)

Timothée Hal Chalamet (born December 27, 1995) is an American and French actor. Known for his work in a diverse range of blockbusters and independent films, he is the recipient of numerous accolades including an Actor Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Critics' Choice Awards, in addition to nominations for four Academy Awards, six British Academy Film Awards, and a Grammy Award. His films as a leading actor have grossed over US$2.3 billion worldwide. Chalamet began his career in television, appearing in the drama series Homeland. In 2014, while a student at Columbia University, he made his film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women & Children and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar. Chalamet came to international attention with the lead role of a lovestruck teenager in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name (2017), earning him his first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and becoming the third-youngest nominee in the category. He gained further recognition for his supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), as well as for portraying Nic Sheff in the biopic Beautiful Boy (2018). Chalamet began leading big-budget films, starring as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy and Willy Wonka in the musical fantasy film Wonka (2023). He earned consecutive Academy Award nominations for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biographical drama A Complete Unknown (2024) and his starring role as a table tennis player in Josh Safdie's sports comedy film Marty Supreme (2025). The former also earned him the SAG Award for Best Actor, while the latter won him the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, making him the youngest recipient of each award. On stage, Chalamet starred in John Patrick Shanley's autobiographical play Prodigal Son in 2016, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award and gained a nomination for a Drama League Award.