Forskning: Döende stjärna slukade en annan stjärna
Forskare har för första gången kunnat observera hur en döende stjärna äter en intilliggande stjärna. Det rapporterar SR Vetenskapsradion med hänvisning till en studie i tidskriften Nature.
En stor grupp astronomer står bakom studien. Där visas hur en döende stjärna i Andromedagalaxen sväller till en så kallad röd jätte. Det sker när väte i ett skal runt kärnan fusionerar så kraftigt att dess yttre lager expanderar. Som en följd slukades nu en intilliggande, mindre stjärna.
Fenomenet har varit känt tidigare, men det är först nu det kunnat observeras.
bakgrund
Röd jätte
Wikipedia (en)
A red giant is a luminous giant star of low or intermediate mass (roughly 0.3–8 solar masses (M☉)) in a late phase of stellar evolution. The outer atmosphere is inflated and tenuous, making the radius large and the surface temperature around 5,000 K [K] (4,700 °C; 8,500 °F) or lower. The appearance of the red giant is from yellow-white to reddish-orange, including the spectral types K and M, sometimes G, but also class S stars and most carbon stars. Red giants vary in the way by which they generate energy: Stars on the red-giant branch (RGB) are still fusing hydrogen into helium in a shell surrounding an inert helium core. Red-clump stars in the cool half of the horizontal branch fuse helium into carbon in their cores via the triple-alpha process. Asymptotic-giant-branch (AGB) stars have a helium-burning shell outside a degenerate carbon–oxygen core, and a hydrogen-burning shell just beyond that. Many of the well-known bright stars are red giants because they are luminous and moderately common. The K0 RGB star Arcturus is 36 light-years away, and Gacrux is the nearest M-class giant at 88 light-years' distance. A red giant will usually produce a planetary nebula and become a white dwarf at the end of its life.
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