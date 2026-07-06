I dag inleds rättsprocessen efter mordet på Charlie Kirk

bakgrund Charlie Kirk

Wikipedia (en)

Charles James Kirk (October 14, 1993 – September 10, 2025) was an American right-wing political activist, entrepreneur, and media personality. He co‑founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012 and served as its executive director until his assassination in 2025. A key ally of Donald Trump, he became one of the most prominent voices of the MAGA movement within the Republican Party, publishing several books and hosting The Charlie Kirk Show. Born and raised in the Chicago suburbs of Arlington Heights and Prospect Heights, Kirk became politically active in high school. He briefly attended college before dropping out to focus on building TPUSA with political donor Bill Montgomery. The project later expanded into affiliate groups such as Turning Point Action and Turning Point Faith. Kirk's activism centered on mobilizing conservative students and promoting Republican causes nationwide. Kirk advocated for a range of conservative positions, including opposition to abortion, gun control, DEI programs, and LGBTQ rights. Over time, he aligned with the Christian right and advocated for Christian nationalism. His more controversial positions included criticism of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as promotion of COVID-19 misinformation, false allegations of electoral fraud in 2020, and the white genocide conspiracy theory. On September 10, 2025, Kirk was fatally shot by a rooftop sniper while speaking at a TPUSA debate event at Utah Valley University. His assassination drew international attention and condemnation of political violence, while also sparking partisan dispute. On September 21, almost 100,000 people attended his memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.