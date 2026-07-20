Knarkbaronen ”El Mayo” döms till livstid i USA

bakgrund Sinaloakartellen

Wikipedia (en)

The Sinaloa Cartel (Spanish: Cártel de Sinaloa) is a large and powerful drug trafficking transnational organized crime syndicate based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, that specializes in illegal drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder. It has been Mexico’s most dominant drug cartel since the 1990s. The cartel's history is marked by evolution from a small crime syndicate to one of the most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world. Founded in the late 1960s by Pedro Avilés Pérez in Sinaloa, the cartel initially focused on smuggling cannabis into the United States. Pérez is credited with pioneering the use of aircraft for drug smuggling, laying the groundwork for large-scale trafficking operations. His organization was a training ground for the second generation of Sinaloan traffickers. The Guadalajara Cartel was co-founded by Félix Gallardo between 1978 and 1980, marking the next phase in the cartel's history. Under Gallardo's leadership, the cartel controlled much of Mexico's drug trafficking corridors along the U.S. border throughout the 1980s. Following Gallardo's arrest in 1989, the cartel splintered into smaller organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the Sinaloa Cartel, under the leadership of figures like Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, significantly expanded its operations, establishing itself as one of the most powerful and influential criminal organizations in the world. The cartel was heavily involved in violent conflicts with rival groups such as the Tijuana Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, and later, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), as well as with Mexican federal forces. During this period, the Sinaloa Cartel diversified its drug portfolio, becoming a major player in the global trade of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cannabis (marijuana), and methamphetamine. It developed sophisticated trafficking networks spanning across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, utilizing methods such as underground tunnels, maritime shipments, and corrupt border officials to smuggle narcotics into the United States and other markets. The cartel also became known for its strategic alliances, brutal enforcement tactics, and the ability to infiltrate local governments and law enforcement agencies, particularly in key trafficking corridors, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the drug trade. Despite numerous arrests and seizures by law enforcement, the cartel has continued to operate, often employing sophisticated smuggling techniques, including tunnels under the US-Mexico border. It has operations in many world regions but primarily in the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Baja California, Durango, Sonora, and Chihuahua. and presence in other regions in Latin America, as well as cities across the U.S. The United States Intelligence Community considers the cartel to be the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the world, perhaps more influential than Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel of Colombia during its prime. According to the National Drug Intelligence Center and other sources within the U.S. the Sinaloa Cartel is primarily involved in the distribution of cannabis (marijuana), cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and MDMA. As of 2025, the cartel remains Mexico's most dominant drug cartel. After the arrest of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and his son Ovidio Guzmán López in 2016 and 2023 respectively, the cartel was headed by old-school leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, as well as Guzmán's other sons, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Joaquín Guzmán López and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, until 2024 when both Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López were arrested by U.S. authorities in El Paso, Texas. The cartel has had a significant impact regarding the war on drugs, both international and local politics, as well as in popular culture. Its influence extends beyond Mexico, with operations in the United States, Latin America, and as far as the Philippines. Despite the arrest of key leaders, the cartel remains a significant player in international drug trafficking, driven by demand for narcotics in the U.S. and around the world.