Nio år efter mordet – nu ställs affärsman inför rätta

bakgrund Daphne Caruana Galizia

Wikipedia (en)

Daphne Anne Caruana Galizia (née Vella; 26 August 1964 – 16 October 2017) was a Maltese writer, journalist, blogger and anti-corruption activist who reported on political events in Malta. She was known internationally for her investigation of the Panama Papers and subsequent assassination by a car bomb. Caruana Galizia focused on investigative journalism, reporting on government corruption, nepotism, patronage, and allegations of money laundering, links between Malta's online gambling industry and organized crime, Malta's citizenship-by-investment scheme, and payments from the government of Azerbaijan. Her national and international reputation was built on her regular reporting of misconduct by Maltese politicians and politically exposed persons. Despite intimidation and threats, libel suits and other lawsuits, Caruana Galizia continued to publish articles for decades. She was arrested by the Malta Police Force on two occasions. Caruana Galizia's investigations were published via her personal blog Running Commentary, which she set up in 2008. She was a regular columnist with The Sunday Times of Malta and later The Malta Independent. Her blog consisted of investigative reporting and commentary, some of which was regarded as personal attacks on individuals, leading to a series of legal battles. In 2016 and 2017, she revealed controversially sensitive information and allegations relating to a number of Maltese politicians and the Panama Papers scandal. On 16 October 2017, Caruana Galizia was assassinated nearby her home when a car bomb was detonated inside her vehicle, attracting widespread local and international condemnation of the attack. In December 2017, three men were arrested in connection with the car bomb attack. Police arrested Yorgen Fenech, the owner of the Dubai-based company 17 Black, on his yacht on 20 November 2019 in connection with her murder. Fenech is set to face criminal charges in connection with 17 Black, following the closure of a magisterial inquiry into plans for 17 Black to pay millions to government figures identified in the Panama Papers via secret offshore structures. In April 2018, an international consortium of 45 journalists published The Daphne Project, a collaboration to complete Caruana Galizia's investigative work. The GUE/NGL Award for Journalists, Whistleblowers & Defenders of the Right to Information was established in 2018 in honour of Galizia.