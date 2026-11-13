bakgrund David Walliams

Wikipedia (en)

David Edward Williams (born 20 August 1971), known professionally as David Walliams (), is an English actor, comedian, writer and television personality. He rose to prominence for his work with Matt Lucas on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain (2003–2006) and Come Fly with Me (2010–2011). From 2012 to 2022, Walliams was a judge on the television talent competition Britain's Got Talent, for which he received multiple National Television Awards. Walliams wrote and starred in the BBC sitcom Big School (2013–2014). In 2015, he starred as Tommy Beresford in the BBC drama series Partners in Crime, and wrote and starred in the BBC sketch comedy series Walliams & Friend. Walliams was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to the arts and charity, which includes swimming the English Channel, Strait of Gibraltar and River Thames, raising millions of pounds for the BBC charity event Sport Relief. Walliams began writing children's books in 2008 after securing a contract with the publisher HarperCollins. His books have been translated into 53 languages, and have sold 50 million copies worldwide. In 2018, he was described as "the fastest-growing children's author in the UK", with a literary style compared to that of Roald Dahl. Several of his books have been adapted for television, in which he has also appeared. In the 2020s, Walliams has faced a series of allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment of staff at his then-publisher HarperCollins and sexually explicit remarks about contestants on Britain's Got Talent. A combined Guardian and ITV News investigation found allegations he had groomed teenage fans and an accusation by a woman that he sexually assaulted her when she was aged 15. The publications of these allegations were temporarily suppressed by an injunction Walliams's legal team lodged. The investigation led to his removal from his role on Britain's Got Talent and HarperCollins refusing to sell or reprint his works; the legal attempt at suppressing publication of these allegations failed in November 2026. Walliams has denied the allegations.