Världsartisten Charli XCX längtar efter svensk sommar

bakgrund Charli XCX

Wikipedia (en)

Charlotte Emma Aitchison ( AYTCH-ih-sən; born 2 August 1992), known professionally as Charli XCX, is a British singer, songwriter, and actress. She began posting songs on Myspace in 2008 before entering the London rave scene. Signing a recording contract with Asylum Records in 2010, Charli XCX released a series of singles and mixtapes in the early 2010s. In 2012, she wrote and was featured on Icona Pop's "I Love It", which became her first number-one song in the UK and received global success, but her debut studio album, True Romance (2013), failed to meet commercial expectations. In 2014, Charli XCX was featured on Iggy Azalea's single "Fancy", which became her most streamed song and one of the year's best-selling singles worldwide. The same year, she released "Boom Clap", which became her first solo top-ten single in the US. Her second studio album, Sucker (2014), spawned the singles "Break the Rules" and "Doing It". She began working alongside producers associated with the UK collective PC Music in 2015, developing a more experimental sound and image. She released the EP, Vroom Vroom (2016), and the mixtapes, Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 (both 2017). Her third studio album, Charli (2019), produced the hit single "1999", with Troye Sivan. Her fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now (2020), was made during the COVID-19 lockdowns and received critical acclaim. Charli XCX's fifth studio album, Crash (2022), became her first number-one album in the UK and Australia. She contributed the UK top-ten single "Speed Drive" as part of the soundtrack for the 2023 film Barbie. Her sixth studio album, Brat (2024), became her second UK number-one album and was named the best album of 2024 by various publications, such as Billboard and Rolling Stone. The album spawned the UK top-ten hit "Apple" and the remix album brought her second number-one song, "Guess", featuring Billie Eilish. Brat and its songs won three Grammy Awards: Best Dance Pop Recording for "Von Dutch", Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Recording Package. The album sparked a cultural phenomenon dubbed Brat Summer, which served as an inspiration for Aidan Zamiri's film The Moment (2026) that she co-produced and starred in. During this period, Charli XCX also established a presence in independent cinema, securing acting roles in the films Erupcja (2025), I Want Your Sex (2026), 100 Nights of Hero (2025), Faces of Death (2026) and Sacrifice (2025). In addition to her solo work, Charli XCX has co-written songs for other artists, including Iggy Azalea's "Beg for It" (2014), Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love" (2015), Will.i.am's "Boys & Girls" (2016), Blondie's "Tonight" (2017), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" (2019), Sigala and Rita Ora's "You for Me" (2021), and Katseye's "Gabriela" (2025). She was awarded the ASCAP Global Impact Award in 2024 and featured on the 2024 Gold House's most impactful Asian A100 list, making her the first woman of British Indian origin to be honoured.