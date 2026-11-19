bakgrund Russell Brand

Wikipedia (en)

Russell Edward Brand (born 4 June 1975) is an English comedian, actor and media personality. He rose to prominence as a reality television presenter in the early 2000s before starring in major comedy films, releasing several stand-up specials and hosting radio shows. In 2026, he was convicted of rape and sexual assault, and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. Brand hosted Big Brother's Big Mouth, a spin-off of the reality television series Big Brother broadcast on E4. He gained his first major film role in the British comedy St Trinian's (2007), after which he starred in the Hollywood comedies Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Get Him to the Greek (2010), Arthur (2011) and Rock of Ages (2012), as well as the mystery film Death on the Nile (2022). He has also voiced roles in the Despicable Me franchise (2010–2013; 2022), Hop (2011), Trolls (2016) and Under the Boardwalk (2023). His stand-up specials include Scandalous (2009), Messiah Complex (2013) and Brandemic (2023). He hosted The Russell Brand Show (2006–2008, 2010, 2013, 2017) and the podcasts Stay Free with Russell Brand and Under the Skin with Russell Brand. He has received three British Comedy Awards and a nomination for a BAFTA Award. Brand has attracted frequent media coverage for his sexual behaviour, drug use, political views, dismissal from MTV, and resignation from the BBC in 2008 amid a prank call controversy involving sexual comments made by Brand and Jonathan Ross about Georgina Baillie. After guest editing the New Statesman in 2013, Brand gained prominence for his political and social activism, focusing on wealth inequality, drug addiction, corporate capitalism, climate change and perceived mainstream media bias. His political direction shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as his YouTube channel experienced an increase in activity and he was accused of promoting COVID-19 denialism and conspiracy theories. In September 2023, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, five women publicly accused Brand of sexual assault and sexual and emotional abuse. The allegations concerned incidents between 2006 and 2013 and were featured in the Dispatches episode Russell Brand: In Plain Sight. A further report was later made to the Metropolitan Police concerning an alleged sexual assault in 2003. Brand denied the allegations and promoted conspiracy theories regarding them. He was subsequently charged with multiple counts of rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault. After the initial charges, three further allegations of sexual violence were reported to the Metropolitan Police. In April 2025, he was reported to be the subject of a civil lawsuit filed in New York State accusing him of sexual assault during the 2010 filming of Arthur. Warner Bros. Discovery were named as co-defendants. In November 2026, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London. He is expected to be released on licence in 2033, after serving two-thirds of his sentence. Police are considering further charges relating to other allegations.