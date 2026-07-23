Bröderna Tate ska lämnas ut till Storbritannien

bakgrund Andrew Tate

Wikipedia (en)

Emory Andrew Tate III (born 1 December 1986) is an American and British social media personality and former professional kickboxer who built a webcam pornography business before gaining notoriety for promoting various highly controversial positions in the manosphere. His commentary has resulted in his expulsion from various social media platforms and concern that he promotes misogynistic views to his audience. A divisive influencer, Tate has amassed 9.9 million followers on Twitter as of August 2024 and was the third-most googled person in 2023. He has been dubbed the "king of toxic masculinity", has called himself a misogynist, and is politically described as right-wing or far-right. As of mid-2026, Andrew Tate has been arrested in Miami and is in US custody. Tate has faced numerous criminal and civil legal proceedings in Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States relating to allegations including rape, human trafficking, and tax evasion. The Romanian trafficking case remained unresolved but stalled by procedural delays, and Tate had been released from Romania's travel ban and all bail conditions; separate UK proceedings remained active, where the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 21 charges in May 2025 and police reopened an earlier investigation into 2015-era allegations following a misconduct inquiry into how it had originally been handled. From 2005, Tate competed as a professional kickboxer in England, winning several world titles before retiring in 2016. He and his brother, Tristan, also began a webcam pornography business in 2014, which expanded substantially after they relocated to Romania and grew to include dozens of women recruited through an agency called Model Stars. In 2016, Tate appeared on the British reality series Big Brother, but was removed after tabloids broadcast footage connected to the webcam operation; he was separately the suspect in an open rape investigation that closed without charges in 2019, though Hertfordshire Constabulary reopened the case in 2026 following a gross-misconduct inquiry into how it had originally been handled. As the webcam business wound down, Tate built an online-education business, becoming prominent as an internet celebrity promoting a hyper-macho view of masculinity through courses including Hustler's University (later relaunched as The Real World) and the secretive group The War Room, which the BBC has accused of coercing women into sex work and teaching violence against women. In August 2023, it was estimated that Tate's online ventures generated US$5 million in revenue monthly. In December 2022, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania, along with two women. In June 2023, all four were charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. Soon after, accusers reportedly went into hiding after a campaign of online harassment, and the Tate brothers filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming $5 million in damages. In March 2024, British police obtained an arrest warrant for the Tate brothers. In July 2024, a civil case in the UK was brought against the brothers and a third person for alleged tax evasion. In August 2024, Romanian police raided four properties Tate owns and expanded its investigation to include trafficking minors, sex with a minor, money laundering and attempting to influence witnesses. Tate and his brother have denied all charges and allegations. In May 2025, the United Kingdom Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought multiple charges against Tate and his brother including for rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. In 2026 the CPS filed additional charges against Tate, accusing him of rape, human trafficking, assault, and possession of child pornography. Tate was subsequently arrested and faces extradition to the UK.