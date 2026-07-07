ToppnyheterSenaste nytt
Bli medlem
Abelardo de la Espriella (mitten) tillsammans med bland andra vicepresident José Manuel Restrepo (höger). (Ivan Valencia /AP/TT / AP)
Politiska läget i Colombia

Colombias maktskifte satt på paus efter anklagelserna

Av Jacob Ruderstam
Publicerad:

Den formella processen för maktöverlämningen i Colombia har pausats, meddelar den tillträdande presidenten Abelardo de la Espriella enligt AP.

Enligt praxis ska den avgående regeringen träffa den nya för att lämna över information inför maktskiftet, men det verkar inte ske i närtid.

De la Espriella, som vann den andra valomgången i juni, motiverar beslutet med att den nuvarande presidenten Gustavo Petro vägrat erkänna valsegern och slängt ur sig anklagelser om valfusk, skriver El Tiempo.

Den tillträdande vicepresidenten José Manuel Restrepo skriver på X att den nya regeringen fortsätter att arbeta med maktskiftet. Han har bland annat träffat flera av de tillträdande ministrarna.

”Budskapet var tydligt: maktöverlämningen stannar inte av”, skriver han.

José Manuel Restrepo på X
x.com
Den avgående regeringen säger också att processen har avbrutits
AP  · Ofta betalvägg
Gustavo Petro har inte presenterat några bevis för sina anklagelser om valfusk (spanska)
www.eltiempo.com
De la Espriella har redan presenterat stora delar av Colombias nya regering (spanska)
www.elnuevosiglo.com.co
Iván Cepeda, kandidaten från samma parti som Petro tillhör, förlorade presidentvalet
english.elpais.com
bakgrund
 
Abelardo de la Espriella
Wikipedia (en)
Abelardo Gabriel de la Espriella Otero (Latin American Spanish: [aβeˈlaɾðo ɣaˈβɾjel ðe la esˈpɾjeʝa oˈteɾo]; born 31 July 1978) is a Colombian lawyer, businessman, and far-right politician who is the president-elect of Colombia, due to take office on 7 August 2026. He is the founder and leader of the Defenders of the Homeland movement, established in 2024. Born in Bogotá and raised in Montería, Córdoba, de la Espriella studied law at Sergio Arboleda University, received his degree from Del Rosario University, and obtained a master's degree in law from Nebrija University in 2012. He became a prominent public figure through his defense of high-profile clients, including politicians accused of ties to right-wing paramilitary groups and Alex Saab, a Venezuelan businessman later indicted in the United States on money laundering charges. In 2005, he founded the Foundation for Peace Initiatives (FIPAZ), which promoted a referendum to prohibit extradition in Colombia and organized forums featuring commanders of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC). Espriella supports the right to bear arms, withdrawal from international bodies such as the United Nations and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, laissez-faire economic policies, and an end to peace processes with Colombian armed groups. In foreign policy, he has expressed support for closer alignment with the United States under President Donald Trump and the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel. In the 2026 Colombian presidential election, de la Espriella received 43.74% of the vote in the first round on 31 May, before defeating left-wing senator Iván Cepeda in the runoff on 21 June with 49.66% to Cepeda's 48.70%—the smallest margin of victory ever recorded in a Colombian presidential election. With 12.9 million votes, he became the most voted presidential candidate in the country's history.
Annons
Boka minst tre nätter hos Elite Hotels i sommar — spara upp till 25%
Elite Hotels

Gå förbi betalväggar!

Omni Mer låser upp en mängd artiklar. En smidig lösning när du vill fördjupa dig.

Upptäck Omni Mer
Omni är politiskt obundna och oberoende. Vi strävar efter att ge fler perspektiv på nyheterna. Har du frågor eller synpunkter kring vår rapportering? Kontakta redaktionen
Politiska läget i ColombiaGustavo PetroColombiaLatinamerika