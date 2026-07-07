Colombias maktskifte satt på paus efter anklagelserna

bakgrund Abelardo de la Espriella

Wikipedia (en)

Abelardo Gabriel de la Espriella Otero (Latin American Spanish: [aβeˈlaɾðo ɣaˈβɾjel ðe la esˈpɾjeʝa oˈteɾo]; born 31 July 1978) is a Colombian lawyer, businessman, and far-right politician who is the president-elect of Colombia, due to take office on 7 August 2026. He is the founder and leader of the Defenders of the Homeland movement, established in 2024. Born in Bogotá and raised in Montería, Córdoba, de la Espriella studied law at Sergio Arboleda University, received his degree from Del Rosario University, and obtained a master's degree in law from Nebrija University in 2012. He became a prominent public figure through his defense of high-profile clients, including politicians accused of ties to right-wing paramilitary groups and Alex Saab, a Venezuelan businessman later indicted in the United States on money laundering charges. In 2005, he founded the Foundation for Peace Initiatives (FIPAZ), which promoted a referendum to prohibit extradition in Colombia and organized forums featuring commanders of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC). Espriella supports the right to bear arms, withdrawal from international bodies such as the United Nations and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, laissez-faire economic policies, and an end to peace processes with Colombian armed groups. In foreign policy, he has expressed support for closer alignment with the United States under President Donald Trump and the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel. In the 2026 Colombian presidential election, de la Espriella received 43.74% of the vote in the first round on 31 May, before defeating left-wing senator Iván Cepeda in the runoff on 21 June with 49.66% to Cepeda's 48.70%—the smallest margin of victory ever recorded in a Colombian presidential election. With 12.9 million votes, he became the most voted presidential candidate in the country's history.