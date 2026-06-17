Fransk underrättelsetjänst avslutar Palantiravtal

bakgrund DSGI

Wikipedia (en)

The General Directorate for Internal Security (French: Direction générale de la Sécurité intérieure, pronounced [diʁɛksjɔ̃ ʒeneʁal də la sekyʁite ɛ̃teʁjœʁ], DGSI; also known as the Directorate-General for Internal Security in English) is a French security agency. It is charged with counter-espionage, counter-terrorism, countering cybercrime and surveillance of potentially threatening groups, organisations and social phenomena. The agency was created in 2008 under the name Central Directorate for Interior Intelligence (French: Direction centrale du renseignement intérieur, DCRI), merging the Direction centrale des renseignements généraux (RG) and the Direction de la surveillance du territoire (DST) of the National Police. It acquired its current name in 2014, with a small structural shift: in contradistinction with the DCRI, which was a component of the National Police, the DGSI reports directly to the Ministry of the Interior. The DGSI is headed by Director-General Céline Berthon. The agency is informally known as the "RG", a nickname formerly used for the Direction centrale des renseignements généraux which merged into it. The DGSI performs among the others the following tasks: prevents and halts any action or interference from foreign entities; fights acts of terrorism or acts that threaten the security and sustainability of the state or undermine the integrity of the territory; participates in the surveillance of radicalised individuals and groups who may turn to violence and threaten national security; fights against international criminal organisations that may have an impact on national security. The DGSI is the only French secret service to cooperate directly with judicial institutions (l'institution judiciaire).