Indonesisk polischef sparkas – misstänks ha avlyssnat presidenten
En högt uppsatt polis har avskedats i Indonesien efter misstankar om olaglig avlyssning av president Prabowo Subianto, rapporterar Reuters.
Fyra polischefer har gripits sedan avlyssningshärvan började rullas upp tidigare i november. Förutom presidenten tros de även ha varit inblandade i avlyssningen av andra politiker, såväl som aktivister och journalister i landet.
De inblandade poliserna beskrivs som nära allierade till tidigare presidenten Joko Widodo.
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Prabowo Subianto
Wikipedia (en)
Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo (born 17 October 1951) is an Indonesian politician, businessman, and retired military officer who has served as the eighth president of Indonesia since 2024. He previously served as the 26th minister of defence under President Joko Widodo from 2019 to 2024. Prabowo is Indonesia's third president to have a military background after Suharto and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and is the oldest first-term president in Indonesian history. Prabowo graduated from the Indonesian Military Academy in 1970 and primarily served in the Special Forces (Kopassus) until he was appointed to lead the Strategic Reserves Command (Kostrad) in 1998. Later that same year, he was discharged from the military and subsequently banned from entering the United States for allegedly committing human rights abuses. In early 2008, Prabowo's inner circle established the Gerindra Party. In the 2009 presidential election, he ran unsuccessfully for the vice presidency as Megawati Sukarnoputri's running mate. He contested the 2014 presidential election and was defeated by Jakarta governor Joko Widodo, which he initially disputed. He made another unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2019 against Joko Widodo, with Sandiaga Uno as his running mate and with the support of Gerindra, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party (Demokrat), and Berkarya Party. His refusal to accept the result saw his followers stage protests that sparked riots in Jakarta. However, after a heated contest, Prabowo joined Joko Widodo's cabinet as his minister of defence for the 2019 to 2024 period. On 10 October 2021, Gerindra announced Prabowo as their candidate in the 2024 presidential election. On 12 August 2022, Prabowo announced that he accepted Gerindra's nomination. Prabowo declared victory in the election on 14 February 2024, as early unofficial polling showed him with a lead in the first round of voting. On 20 March, the General Election Commission (KPU) certified the results and declared him as the president-elect of Indonesia. The Constitutional Court (MK) confirmed his status on 22 April 2024. Prabowo was sworn in as the 8th president of Indonesia on 20 October 2024. As president, Prabowo established the Red and White Cabinet, the largest in Indonesia's modern history. He rolled out a series of economic reforms, launched the sovereign wealth fund Danantara, and signed several defence agreements and acquisitions. His flagship free school meals programme attracted controversy due to mass food poisonings. He oversaw Indonesia's entry to BRICS.
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Joko Widodo
Wikipedia (en)
Joko Widodo (Indonesian: [ˌd͡ʒoko wiˈdodo]; born Mulyono, Indonesian: [muˈljono]; 21 June 1961), often known mononymously as Jokowi (Indonesian: [d͡ʒoˈkowi]), is an Indonesian politician and businessman who served as the seventh President of Indonesia from 2014 to 2024. Previously a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), he was the country's first president not to emerge from the political or military elite. Before becoming president, he served as Mayor of Surakarta from 2005 to 2012 and as Governor of Jakarta from 2012 to 2014. Born and raised in Surakarta, Widodo studied at Gadjah Mada University and later worked in the furniture industry, including as an exporter, before entering politics. As mayor of Surakarta, he gained national attention for his populist style, emphasis on urban redevelopment, and direct engagement with residents through blusukan visits. His tenure as governor of Jakarta further raised his national profile, with policies on healthcare, education, bureaucratic reform, flood mitigation, and public transport. In the 2014 Indonesian presidential election, Widodo was nominated by the PDI-P and defeated Prabowo Subianto, before being re-elected in 2019. As president, he prioritised infrastructure development, social welfare expansion, bureaucratic reform, and economic development. His administration also pursued a pragmatic foreign policy centred on sovereignty, economic diplomacy, maritime affairs, and a more assertive response to issues such as illegal fishing and disputes in the South China Sea. Other major initiatives of his presidency included the planned relocation of Indonesia's capital to Nusantara. Widodo's presidency has drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters have credited him with expanding infrastructure, improving public services, and maintaining political popularity, while critics pointed to his use of the death penalty, restrictions on civil liberties, weakened anti-corruption efforts, environmental controversies, and signs of democratic backsliding. His final years in office were overshadowed by accusations of political interference and dynastic politics, especially after his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka became Prabowo's running mate in the presidential election of 2024. After leaving office that year, Widodo's falling out with the PDI-P culminated in his expulsion from the party, with Widodo joining the Indonesian Solidarity Party the following year.
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