Kan ha attackerats ett dygn innan hon hittades

Ann Widdecombe

Wikipedia (en)

Ann Noreen Widdecombe (4 October 1947 – c. 8 July 2026) was a British politician and television personality. As a member of the Conservative Party, she was Member of Parliament (MP) for Maidstone and The Weald and the former Maidstone constituency from 1987 to 2010. She was a member of the Brexit Party from 2019 and served as the Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South West England from 2019 to 2020. She joined Reform UK in 2023 and served as the party's Immigration and Justice spokesperson from 2023 until her death in 2026. Born in Bath, Somerset, Widdecombe read Latin at the University of Birmingham, then PPE at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford. She was a religious convert from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism and was a member of the Conservative Christian Fellowship. She served as Minister of State for Employment from 1994 to 1995 and Minister of State for Prisons from 1995 to 1997. She later served in the Shadow Cabinet of William Hague as Shadow Secretary of State for Health from 1998 to 1999 and Shadow Home Secretary from 1999 to 2001. She was appointed to the Privy Council in 1997. Widdecombe stood down from the House of Commons at the 2010 general election. From 2002 she made numerous television and radio appearances, including as a television presenter. She was a contestant on the eighth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, and was runner-up of the twenty-first series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. A prominent Eurosceptic, in 2016 she supported the Vote Leave campaign to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU). Widdecombe returned to politics as the lead candidate for the Brexit Party in South West England at the 2019 European Parliament election; she won the seat in line with results nationally and served until the country left the EU on 31 January 2020. In the general election of December 2019, she fought Plymouth Sutton and Devonport for the Brexit Party, where she came third but retained her deposit. Ideologically, Widdecombe identified herself as a social conservative and stressed the importance of traditional values and conservatism. As a member of the House of Commons, she opposed the legality of abortion, opposed granting LGBT people legal rights such as the same age of consent as heterosexuals, and opposed the repeal of Section 28. She supported the reintroduction of the death penalty for murder. She was opposed to all forms of assisted dying. She supported rigorous laws on animal protection and was opposed to fox hunting. Widdecombe was found dead at her home on Dartmoor, Devon, on 9 July 2026, aged 78. Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder investigation.