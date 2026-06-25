Lyten: Northvolts teknik lockar AI och försvar

NMC-batterier

Wikipedia (en)

Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxides (abbreviated as Li-NMC, LNMC, NMC, or NCM) are mixed metal oxides of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt with the general formula LiNixMnyCo1-x-yO2. These materials are commonly used in lithium-ion batteries for mobile devices and electric vehicles, acting as the positively charged electrode, commonly called the cathode (though when charging it is actually the anode). When a battery is charged up, the lithium in the positive electrode is depleted, so it is lithium deficient (that is, the composition becomes Li1-nNixMnyCo1-x-yO2 where n is the amount of Li removed from the material). There is a particular interest in optimizing NMC for electric vehicle applications because of the material's high energy density and operating voltage. Reducing the cobalt content in NMC is also a current target, due to the metal's high cost. Furthermore, an increased nickel content provides more capacity within the stable operation window.