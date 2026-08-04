Trumps kritik mot åklagaren: ”Hon vek ner sig direkt”

bakgrund Jeanine Pirro

Wikipedia (en)

Jeanine Ferris Pirro (born June 2, 1951) is a Lebanese-American television host, lawyer, and author who has been serving as the United States attorney for the District of Columbia since May 2025. Pirro is a former judge, prosecutor, and politician in the state of New York. Pirro was elected as a judge of the Westchester County (New York) Court in 1990. In 1993, she was elected to the position of Westchester County district attorney. She is the first woman to be elected to either of those positions. As district attorney, she gained visibility in cases of domestic abuse and crimes against the elderly. Pirro was re-elected district attorney in 1997 and 2001. She briefly sought the Republican nomination for United States Senate to run against Hillary Clinton in 2006, but dropped out to run as the Republican candidate for New York Attorney General; she lost the general election to Democrat Andrew Cuomo. From 2008 to 2011, Pirro hosted a weekday television show entitled Judge Jeanine Pirro on The CW. From 2011 to 2022, she hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News Channel. She has authored seven books, including Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy (2018). Following the 2020 presidential election, Pirro made false claims of voting machine fraud. In 2022, she became a co-host of The Five, a position she held until May 2025. She was also a frequent contributor to NBC News, including regular appearances on The Today Show. Pirro was named as a defendant in a February 2021 defamation lawsuit by Smartmatic. She was among the Fox News hosts named in the Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network defamation lawsuit for broadcasting false statements about the plaintiff company's voting machines. Fox News settled the case for $787.5 million and was required to acknowledge that the broadcast statements were false. On May 8, 2025, President Trump named her as the interim United States attorney for the District of Columbia to succeed Ed Martin. She was sworn in on May 28, and confirmed to the full position on August 2, 2025.