Andy Burnham vald till ny Labourledare: ”Jag är redo”
Manchesters före detta borgmästare Andy Burnham har valts till ny ledare för Labour vid en extrainsatt stämma, rapporterar brittiska medier.
Burnham efterträder Keir Starmer och tar även över som Storbritanniens premiärminister på måndag.
I ett första tal inför partikollegorna tackar Burnham sin företrädare och säger att han är ”redo att ta över och bygga vidare på den grund” som Starmer har lagt. Han lovar också att ”ge folk hoppet tillbaka”.
– Folk förväntar sig att vi levererar – och det kommer vi att göra, säger han.
Burnham var enda utmanare om makten efter att Starmer avgick den 22 juni. Han har stort stöd i partiet. Inför fredagen hade han säkrat nomineringar från 379 av Labourpartiets 403 ledamöter i underhuset.
Maktskiftet i Storbritannien — det gäller saken
- Keir Starmer avgick som Storbritanniens premiärminister och Labourledare den 22 juni efter svaga opinionssiffror och intern kritik.
- Andy Burnham, tidigare borgmästare i Manchester, vann fyllnadsvalet i Makerfield och blev enda kandidat till partiledarposten.
- Burnham valdes till ny Labourledare den 17 juli och tillträder som premiärminister den 20 juli. Han har stöd från en majoritet av Labourledamöterna.
- Få detaljer är än så länge kända om Burnhams politik. Men han har presenterat planer på att decentralisera makten och skapa ett regeringskontor i Manchester, kallat ”Number 10 in the North”.
- Burnham blir Storbritanniens sjunde premiärminister på tio år.
bakgrund
Andy Burnham
Wikipedia (en)
Andrew Murray Burnham ( ; born 7 January 1970) is a British politician who has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield since June 2026. A member of the Labour and Co-operative Party, he was Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026. From 2001 to 2017 he was MP for Leigh and held several cabinet positions, lastly Secretary of State for Health from 2009 to 2010 under Gordon Brown. Burnham identifies as a socialist associated with Labour's soft-left movement, and his political ideology is often described as "Manchesterism." Burnham is the only candidate running to be Labour leader, and with it now impossible for another candidate to stand, he will become both Labour leader and prime minister in July 2026. Burnham grew up in Culcheth, between Liverpool and Manchester in Northern England, and joined Labour aged 15. He attended St Aelred's Catholic High School in Newton-le-Willows and read English at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. In his early career, Burnham was a researcher for Tessa Jowell and special adviser to Culture Secretary Chris Smith. At the 2001 election, he was elected MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester. Under the prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, he held several cabinet positions, firstly as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and then as Culture Secretary, in which he launched the Hillsborough Independent Panel. In 2009, he was promoted to Health Secretary, in which he responded to the swine flu pandemic and launched an independent inquiry into the Stafford Hospital scandal. After Labour lost power in 2010, Burnham served in the Shadow Cabinets of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn in several shadow positions from 2010 to 2016, firstly Shadow Education Secretary, primarily Shadow Health Secretary and lastly Shadow Home Secretary. He ran for Labour's leadership in 2010 and 2015, coming fourth and second. Selected as the Labour candidate for the new Greater Manchester Mayoralty, he won the mayoral election in 2017 and stood down as an MP. As mayor, Burnham reorganised Manchester's tram and bus systems as the Bee Network and was nicknamed "King of the North" for campaigning for more furlough funding for Northern communities during the COVID pandemic. He was re-elected in 2021 and 2024. Following Labour’s return to power in 2024, Burnham maintained strong approval ratings in Greater Manchester, which contrasted with a rapid decline in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s popularity. Burnham had previously been blocked by the party's National Executive Committee from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, but as confidence in Starmer's leadership fell, Burnham increasingly came to be seen as his logical successor. He secured his return to Parliament by winning the Makerfield by-election in June 2026. By law, winning this seat required him to resign immediately as mayor, triggering a mayoral by-election. Four days later, Starmer announced his intention to resign, triggering a leadership election. As Burnham was nominated by over 80% of all Labour MPs, he is the only candidate to be nominated for Labour leader.
Omni är politiskt obundna och oberoende. Vi strävar efter att ge fler perspektiv på nyheterna. Har du frågor eller synpunkter kring vår rapportering? Kontakta redaktionen