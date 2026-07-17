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Keir Starmer och Andy Burnham tidigare i år. I mitten står parlamentsledamoten Angela Rayner. (Paul Ellis /AP/TT)
Maktskiftet i Storbritannien

Ekonom: Måste leverera – annars väntar samma öde

Av Emma Hedlin
Publicerad:

En efter en har brittiska premiärministrar lovat att fixa landets ekonomi. Och en efter en har de misslyckats. Det skriver New York Times inför att Andy Burnham tar över som Labourledare och senare premiärminister efter Keir Starmer.

Burnham har ännu inte avslöjat några detaljer i sin ekonomiska agenda. Men ett stort fokus för hans politik väntas handla om decentralisering av makten. Hans vision lyder: ”God tillväxt i varje brittiskt postnummerområde”.

Men Burnham kommer stå inför exakt samma utmaningar som flera av hans föregångare, konstaterar NYT och listar bland annat hög inflation och svag produktionstillväxt. Tillsammans kokar de ner till ett stort problem: en avstannad tillväxt.

Ekonomer som tidningen har pratat med säger att Burnham kan lyckas vända tillväxten – men det kommer inte gå snabbt. Och gör han det inte väntar samma öde som hans företrädare, säger ekonomen Danny Sriskandarajah.

– Ingen regering överlever det.

Omni förklararAndy Burnham är ”King of the north” – så skiljer han sig från Starmer

Omni Mer
Storbritanniens ekonomi har gått dåligt sedan 2008
NY Times  · Ofta betalvägg
Burnham väntas utlova en ”ny riktning” i första talet
BBC
Svärs in som ny Labourledare i dag och tar över som premiärminister på måndag
www.theguardian.com
Burnham var tidigare borgmästare i Manchester
AP  · Ofta betalvägg
Blir Storbritanniens sjunde premiärminister på tio år
www.theguardian.com
bakgrund
 
Andy Burnham
Wikipedia (en)
Andrew Murray Burnham ( ; born 7 January 1970) is a British politician who has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield since June 2026. A member of the Labour and Co-operative Party, he was Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026. From 2001 to 2017 he was MP for Leigh and held several cabinet positions, lastly Secretary of State for Health from 2009 to 2010 under Gordon Brown. Burnham identifies as a socialist associated with Labour's soft-left movement, and his political ideology is often described as "Manchesterism." Burnham is the only candidate running to be Labour leader, and with it now impossible for another candidate to stand, he will become both Labour leader and prime minister in July 2026. Burnham grew up in Culcheth, between Liverpool and Manchester in Northern England, and joined Labour aged 15. He attended St Aelred's Catholic High School in Newton-le-Willows and read English at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. In his early career, Burnham was a researcher for Tessa Jowell and special adviser to Culture Secretary Chris Smith. At the 2001 election, he was elected MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester. Under the prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, he held several cabinet positions, firstly as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and then as Culture Secretary, in which he launched the Hillsborough Independent Panel. In 2009, he was promoted to Health Secretary, in which he responded to the swine flu pandemic and launched an independent inquiry into the Stafford Hospital scandal. After Labour lost power in 2010, Burnham served in the Shadow Cabinets of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn in several shadow positions from 2010 to 2016, firstly Shadow Education Secretary, primarily Shadow Health Secretary and lastly Shadow Home Secretary. He ran for Labour's leadership in 2010 and 2015, coming fourth and second. Selected as the Labour candidate for the new Greater Manchester Mayoralty, he won the mayoral election in 2017 and stood down as an MP. As mayor, Burnham reorganised Manchester's tram and bus systems as the Bee Network and was nicknamed "King of the North" for campaigning for more furlough funding for Northern communities during the COVID pandemic. He was re-elected in 2021 and 2024. Following Labour’s return to power in 2024, Burnham maintained strong approval ratings in Greater Manchester, which contrasted with a rapid decline in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s popularity. Burnham had previously been blocked by the party's National Executive Committee from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, but as confidence in Starmer's leadership fell, Burnham increasingly came to be seen as his logical successor. He secured his return to Parliament by winning the Makerfield by-election in June 2026. By law, winning this seat required him to resign immediately as mayor, triggering a mayoral by-election. Four days later, Starmer announced his intention to resign, triggering a leadership election. As Burnham was nominated by over 80% of all Labour MPs, he is the only candidate to be nominated for Labour leader.
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Maktskiftet i StorbritannienEuropaStorbritannienAndy BurnhamKeir StarmerLabourBrittisk politik