Bad Bunny-konserter ger turistboom i Stockholm

bakgrund Bad Bunny

Wikipedia (en)

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Latin American Spanish: [beˈnito anˈtonjo maɾˈtines oˈkasjo]; born March 10, 1994), known professionally as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, actor, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Dubbed the "King of Latin Trap", he is widely credited with helping Spanish-language rap reach mainstream global popularity and is considered one of the greatest Latino rappers of all time. Bad Bunny rose to prominence in 2016 with his song "Diles", which led to a recording contract with Hear This Music. He continued gaining global recognition with songs such as the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "I Like It" (with Cardi B and J Balvin) and the top-five single "Mía" (featuring Drake). Bad Bunny's debut studio album, X 100pre (2018), was ranked among the Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. His second solo album, YHLQMDLG (2020), became Spotify's most-streamed album of the year worldwide, with its 11 tracks charting simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020), Bad Bunny's third solo album, became the first all-Spanish language album to top the US Billboard 200, while its lead single, "Dakiti", topped the Billboard Global 200. His fourth solo album, Un Verano Sin Ti (2022), was the year's most successful album globally according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). He followed it with the Billboard 200 number-one albums Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023) and Debí Tirar Más Fotos (2025); the latter became the first Spanish-language album to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. He scored another four global number-one singles—"Un x100to" (with Grupo Frontera), "Where She Goes", "Mónaco", and "DTMF", with the lattermost becoming the first Spanish-language solo song to top the Billboard Hot 100. He headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February 2026, to both great acclaim and controversy. His accolades include six Grammy Awards, seventeen Latin Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and thirteen Lo Nuestro Awards. Billboard crowned him the Greatest Pop Star of 2022 and 2025,including 19.8 billion streams globally in 2025. He was also the Top Touring Artist of the Year in 2022. He became the most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify four times between 2020 and 2025. Outside of music, he occasionally performs in professional wrestling. Bad Bunny began making appearances on WWE programming in 2021 and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. He is a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion and has wrestled at the 2022 Royal Rumble and the 2023 Backlash pay-per-view events. Bad Bunny has also appeared in multiple films, including Bullet Train (2022), Cassandro (2023), Caught Stealing (2025), and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025).