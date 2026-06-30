Kursraketen Sivers vill ta in 600 miljoner i riktad emission
Kursraketen och teknikbolaget Sivers vill ta in runt 600 miljoner kronor i en nyemission. Det uppger bolaget i ett pressmeddelande.
Teckningskursen kommer att bestämmas genom ett så kallat book building-förfarande. Investerarna väntas bestå av ett antal svenska och internationella institutionella investerare, både nya och befintliga ägare, skriver bolaget.
Book building
Wikipedia (en)
Book building is a systematic process of generating, capturing, and recording investor demand for shares. Usually, the issuer appoints a major investment bank to act as a major securities underwriter or bookrunner. Book building is an alternative method of making a public issue in which applications are accepted from huge buyers such as financial institutions, corporations or high net-worth individuals, almost on firm allotment basis, instead of asking them to apply in public offer. Book building is a relatively new option for issues of securities, the first guidelines of which were issued on October 12, 1995, and have been revised from time to time since. Book building is a method of issuing shares based on a floor price which is indicated before the opening of the bidding process.
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