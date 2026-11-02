bakgrund Chris Lehane

Wikipedia (en)

Christopher Stephen Lehane (born June 2, 1967) is an American political consultant and cryptocurrency and AI executive who has served as a lawyer, spokesperson, and expert in opposition research for the Bill Clinton administration, Democratic Party candidates for public office, and various business, labor, entertainment, and professional sports organizations. A graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Law School, Lehane was a lawyer and spokesperson in the Clinton White House where he and his current business partner Mark Fabiani were called the "Masters of Disaster" by Newsweek for their part in a "rapid-response" team employed to respond to the increasing number of investigations of the Clinton administration. In 2012, Lehane co-authored Masters of Disaster, a nonfiction book about damage control with Fabiani and Bill Guttentag. He also co-wrote and produced Guttentag's 2013 political satire film Knife Fight. From 2015 until 2022, Lehane served as the head of global policy and public affairs for Airbnb. He joined Haun Ventures, a crypto investment firm, in 2022, and is known for his strong support of blockchain technology, and his proposal for a new deal for Web3. In 2024, Lehane was appointed as vice president of global policy at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company known for developing ChatGPT.