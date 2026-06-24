Myrar och igenväxta vägar ska stoppa ryssen i Finland
Så kallad återförvildning, alltså att låta naturen växa igen, kan bli en av Finlands försvarsstrategier kring gränsen mot Ryssland. Det rapporterar DN.
Att återställa våtmarker, riva upp vägnät och broar och låta skogen växa sig tätare skulle kunna hindra eller sakta ner fientliga styrkors framfart. Därför utreder finska myndigheter hur en mer vildvuxen natur skulle kunna vara till hjälp militärt.
– Om man kan förbättra vårt försvar genom att ta bort några skogsvägar är det ett ganska starkt argument. Det skulle inte störa någon, säger Aino Tuominen, ordförande för Rewilding Finland.
Hon tar även upp träsk- och våtmarker. De är inte bara bra för den biologiska mångfalden, utan också svåra att köra över med stridsvagn, menar hon.
bakgrund
Rewilding
Wikipedia (en)
Rewilding is a form of ecological restoration aimed at increasing biodiversity and restoring natural processes. It differs from other forms of ecological restoration in that rewilding aspires to reduce human influence on ecosystems. It is also distinct from other forms of restoration in that, while it places emphasis on recovering geographically specific sets of ecological interactions and functions that would have maintained ecosystems prior to human influence, rewilding is open to novel or emerging ecosystems which encompass new species and new interactions. A key feature of rewilding is its focus on replacing human interventions with natural processes. Rewilding enables the return of intact, large mammal assemblages, to promote the restoration of trophic networks. This mechanism of rewilding is a process of restoring natural processes by introducing or re-introducing large mammals to promote resilient, self-regulating, and self-sustaining ecosystems. Large mammals can influence ecosystems by altering biogeochemical pathways as they contribute to unique ecological roles, they are landscape engineers that aid in shaping the structure and composition of natural habitats. Rewilding projects are often part of programs for habitat restoration and conservation biology, and should be based on sound socio-ecological theory and evidence. While rewilding initiatives can be controversial, the United Nations has listed rewilding as one of several methods needed to achieve massive scale restoration of natural ecosystems, which they say must be accomplished by 2030 as part of the 30x30 campaign.
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