bakgrund Mary Peltola

Wikipedia (en)

Mary Sattler Peltola (born August 31, 1973) is an American and Alaska Native politician and former tribal judge who is the United States senator-elect from Alaska. A member of the Democratic Party, she previously served as the U.S. representative for Alaska's at-large congressional district from 2022 to 2025. She has also been a judge on the Orutsararmiut Native Council's tribal court, executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, Bethel city councilor, and member of the Alaska House of Representatives. Peltola was first elected to Congress in an August 2022 special election after the death of incumbent Don Young, defeating Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III in an upset. Peltola is the first Alaska Native member of Congress, first woman to represent Alaska in the House of Representatives, first person born in Alaska elected to the House, and the first Democrat to serve as Alaska's representative in the House since Nick Begich Sr. in 1972. She was re-elected to a full term in 2022 before losing re-election in 2024 to Nick Begich III. Peltola was elected to the U.S. Senate in the 2026 election and unseated Republican incumbent senator Dan Sullivan, becoming the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state since 2008.