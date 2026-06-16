Irans exilprins kritisk till avtal: ”Omoraliskt”

Reza Pahlavi

Wikipedia (en)

Reza Pahlavi (born 31 October 1960) is an Iranian political activist and the former Crown Prince of the Pahlavi dynasty of Iran. He is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and his wife, Empress Farah. He lives in the United States as a dissident in exile. Born in Tehran, Reza Pahlavi was officially designated Crown Prince of Iran during his father's coronation in 1967. As a cadet in the Imperial Iranian Air Force, he moved to the United States to undergo pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in 1978. The following year, his father left Iran and the monarchy was abolished during the Islamic Revolution led by Ruhollah Khomeini. In 1980, following the death of his father in exile in Cairo, Reza Pahlavi declared himself Shah of Iran, adopting the title "Reza Shah II", and became active in political opposition to the Islamic Republic from abroad. In 2013, he co-founded the Iran National Council (INC). He has advocated holding a nationwide referendum to determine the country’s future system of government. Pahlavi has urged Iranians to protest against the Islamic Republic and has called for the removal of the current regime. He has also advocated for Iran to become an ally of the Western world and Israel. While many Iranians have voiced support for Pahlavi, his support among the entirety of the opposition remains unclear. He has been described as a prominent opposition figure during the 2025–2026 Iranian protests, and as an influential figure for supporters of the monarchy. However, others have described him as a polarizing figure, with some critics pointing out his reliance on foreign backing. Pahlavi has positioned himself as a potential transitional leader of a democratic Iran should the ruling Islamic government be toppled.