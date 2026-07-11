ToppnyheterSenaste nytt
Bli medlem
Musk/Robinson. (AP)
Ryska invasionenOmvärldens svar

Musk betalade för Tommy Robinsons Rysslandsresa

Av Joel Malmén
Publicerad:

Förra månaden dök den brittiske extremhögerprofilen Tommy Robinson upp i Moskva tillsammans med techgurun Elon Musks far Errol Musk. I ett videoklipp på ett lyxhotell i den ryska huvudstaden manade Robinson britterna till gatuprotester efter en knivattack i Belfast.

Errol Musk säger till The Guardian att han arrangerade resan och att den betalades av sönerna Elons och Kimbals stiftelse Musk Foundation.

Den äldre Musk är djupt Rysslandsvänlig, har träffat ryska ministrar och anser att ryssarna har ett ”genetiskt övertag” över resten av väst. Han beskriver Tommy Robinson som en ”förträfflig ung man” och säger att de mötte ryska politiker under sitt besök.

Robinson själv säger att han reste till Ryssland för att se ”ett civiliserat lands skönhet”.

Errol Musk: ”Jag tog honom till Ryssland”
www.theguardian.com
Återvände via Turkiet – stoppades av polis (14 juni)
www.theguardian.com
bakgrund
 
Tommy Robinson
Wikipedia (en)
Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon (né Yaxley; born 27 November 1982), better known as Tommy Robinson, is a British far-right, anti-Islam activist. Described as "one of [the] UK's most prominent far-right activists", he co-founded the English Defence League (EDL), serving as its leader from 2009 to 2013. Prior to the EDL, Robinson was a member of the British National Party (BNP), a British fascist political party, from 2004 to 2005. For a short time in 2012, he was joint vice-chairman of the British Freedom Party (BFP). In 2015, he became involved with the development of Pegida UK, a now-defunct British chapter of the German Pegida. From 2017 to 2018, he wrote and appeared in videos on the Canadian website Rebel News. In 2018, he also served as a political advisor to Gerard Batten, then the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP). Robinson is also known for creating self-produced videos presented in a documentary format, on topics including the grooming gangs scandal. Some of these videos have been found in court to include defamatory false statements about their subjects. Robinson has a history of criminal convictions, including for crimes such as assault, threats, harassment, and fraud, as well as contempt of court rulings relating to his videos, and has served five prison terms between 2005 and 2025. In June 2022, Robinson said that he lost £100,000 in gambling before declaring bankruptcy in March 2021. He also said he owed an estimated £160,000 to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). In August 2024, The Times said that he owed in the region of £2 million to his creditors, and was the subject of a HMRC investigation over unpaid taxes.
Annons
Boka minst tre nätter hos Elite Hotels i sommar — spara upp till 25%
Elite Hotels
Omni är politiskt obundna och oberoende. Vi strävar efter att ge fler perspektiv på nyheterna. Har du frågor eller synpunkter kring vår rapportering? Kontakta redaktionen
Ryska invasionenOmvärldens svarTommy RobinsonElon MuskStorbritannienEuropaRysslandUkraina