Big Short-Burry: ”Var frestad att blanka Space X”

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Wikipedia (en)

The Big Short is a 2015 American biographical comedy drama film directed by Adam McKay from a screenplay by McKay and Charles Randolph. Based on the 2010 book by Michael Lewis, it depicts how the 2008 financial crisis was triggered by the United States housing bubble. The film stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, with John Magaro, Finn Wittrock, Hamish Linklater, Rafe Spall, Jeremy Strong, and Marisa Tomei in supporting roles. The Big Short began a limited release in the United States on December 11, 2015, followed by a wide release on December 23 by Paramount Pictures. A critical and commercial success, the film grossed $133 million on a $50 million budget and received acclaim for the performances of the cast (particularly those of Bale and Carell), McKay's direction, editing, and the screenplay. The film won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in addition to nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Bale), and Best Film Editing. The film was also nominated for four Golden Globe awards (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Bale, Carell), Best Screenplay - Motion Picture (Randolph), and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy).